Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Quanta Services worth $59,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $119.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

