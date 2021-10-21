Feellike (FLL) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,302.62 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

