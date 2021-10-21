SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $123.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

