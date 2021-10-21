Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 92.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

NYSE APD opened at $293.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

