SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,440 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after buying an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 303,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $67.60 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

