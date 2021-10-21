Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.96

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.96 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

