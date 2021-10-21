Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.19

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $144.19 and last traded at $144.16, with a volume of 2729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.91.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.