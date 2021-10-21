Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.15

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 1200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 482,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

