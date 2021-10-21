Dodge & Cox Buys Shares of 16,400 Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

