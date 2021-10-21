Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Purchases 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $11.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,426.61. 46,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,199. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,353.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

