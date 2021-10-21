iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Sold by Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,797 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COMT. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,553. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81.

