Perry Creek Capital LP Takes Position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 957,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,191,000. TuSimple comprises 9.2% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,611,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,615,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,437,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

NASDAQ:TSP traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

