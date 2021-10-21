FCA Corp TX Takes $233,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 41.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $23.08 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $723.03 million, a P/E ratio of -67.88, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAND shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

