Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 337,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 121,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 31,032 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,922,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000.

NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

