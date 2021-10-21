West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $58,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 561.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WST stock opened at $414.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.51.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. On average, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

