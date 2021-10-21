Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,154. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

