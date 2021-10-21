V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.07. V.F. posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $74.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 52,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 14.4% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,159,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 182,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 19.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

