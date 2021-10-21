AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 9,601.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of AZN stock traded up GBX 65 ($0.85) on Monday, hitting GBX 8,833 ($115.40). 343,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock has a market cap of £136.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,558.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,204.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 64.80 ($0.85) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.35%.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

