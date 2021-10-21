Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.