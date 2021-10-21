Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.40 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.