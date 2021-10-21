Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $120.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

