Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 237,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.