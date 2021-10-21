Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 237,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.