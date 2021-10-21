Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $632.37 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $574.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

