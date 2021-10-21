Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $301.89 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $301,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $271,617,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total transaction of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,103,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.12, for a total transaction of $130,029.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,260 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,722 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.71.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

