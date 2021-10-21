Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,308,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $354,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after buying an additional 1,849,935 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,422,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.