Marshall Wace LLP Buys 418,272 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418,272 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $18,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 578.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,625,000 after buying an additional 104,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

