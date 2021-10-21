Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 217,780 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 217,780 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

ESTE stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

