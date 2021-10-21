Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

