Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,740,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,862,000 after buying an additional 2,756,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 45,492 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 35.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 26,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 126,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $961.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

