Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Posts Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

CMA stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comerica stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Comerica worth $61,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

