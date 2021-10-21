380,000 Shares in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CAHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 10.41% of CA Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on CA Healthcare Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAHC opened at $9.94 on Thursday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

About CA Healthcare Acquisition

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

