Prudential PLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Prudential PLC cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 88.9% in the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX opened at $462.50 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $301.44 and a twelve month high of $478.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $443.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

