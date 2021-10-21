Manulife Financial Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.34 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 149,682.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 467,397 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,816,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

