RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $37,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 63 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in HubSpot by 3.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,121,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after purchasing an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,686,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in HubSpot by 17.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,089,000 after purchasing an additional 70,748 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 9,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.85, for a total value of $6,079,804.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock worth $24,506,718 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $795.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.76 and its 200-day moving average is $595.13. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $817.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist boosted their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

