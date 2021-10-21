Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.60-1.61 EPS.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

