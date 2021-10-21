M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,942 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,267,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $251.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $251.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

