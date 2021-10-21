First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.21. 13,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,471,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

