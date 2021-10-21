Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.
NYSE DAVA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,945. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.
Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About Endava
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.