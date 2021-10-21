Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.580-$0.607 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $197.34 million-$200.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.51 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

NYSE DAVA traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,945. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 140.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.04.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.89.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.