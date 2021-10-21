Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.48, but opened at $26.50. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marqeta shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 11,772 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MQ. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marqeta by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $14,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

