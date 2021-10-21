BlackHat (BLKC) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $739,306.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00067550 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00072064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00102530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.48 or 0.99780131 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.13 or 0.06477682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00022286 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.