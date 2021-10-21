Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,282,684 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282,684 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanterix worth $165,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,414,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 297,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 200,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.52. Quanterix Co. has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $85,800.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $922,340. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

