Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $272,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,019,000 after acquiring an additional 309,051 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

