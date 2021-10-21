Marshall Wace LLP Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $17,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.43. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.