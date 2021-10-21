GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 527,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,261 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $25,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.19.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

