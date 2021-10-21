Shay Capital LLC Takes Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $9,650,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $281.05 million and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

