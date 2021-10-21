Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,754,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,571,000 after purchasing an additional 254,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $215.23 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.14.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

