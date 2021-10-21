Shay Capital LLC Invests $281,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth $121,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

