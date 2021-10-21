Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. ViacomCBS reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.67. 90,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,602,133. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

