Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 28,058 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $337,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 41,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $3,215,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.63. 36,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $150.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.