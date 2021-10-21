Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,243,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $258,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $243,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 3.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $217,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 12.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,250. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,917,291 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

